A Beninese man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of his Togolese business partner



The Abomey-Calavi court sentenced a Beninese man to thirty years of imprisonment for the murder of his Togolese business partner.



A heavy ruling was handed down on Tuesday at the Abomey-Calavi court in the case of the death of Richard Gbédé, promoter of the International Solidarity Committee CISA and Togolese entrepreneur.



The main defendant, his Beninese partner, was sentenced to thirty years in prison for murder.



According to the file, the case stems from a debt. After organizing an activity in Morocco, Richard Gbédé was to recover about five million CFA francs from his Beninese partner. He went to Benin at the beginning of December 2025 for that purpose.

A few days later, his body was found in a ditch in Avlékété, prompting the immediate opening of an investigation.



The investigations led to the arrest of two people, including the victim’s business partner and a traditional healer suspected of being linked to the case. According to authorities, the latter was sought to intervene in Richard Gbédé’s death, notably by trying to cause a traffic accident before the victim’s arrival in Cotonou.



During the trial, the main accused challenged his guilt, offering a version of events very different from that of the investigators. He notably claimed that the murder would have been committed by third parties and not by his own hand. The judges, however, noted several contradictions in his statements.



The court held that the evidence gathered during the investigation was sufficient to charge him with murder and sentenced him to thirty years of imprisonment, contrary to the public prosecutor’s request for a life sentence.



The traditional healer involved in the case received an eight-year prison sentence. The two convicted must also pay damages to the victim’s family.



A decision deemed too lenient by the public prosecutor, who considered appealing the decision, signals that this case could still fuel judicial and media debates in the weeks to come.



